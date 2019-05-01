Back by popular demand

Nancy Friedman, Education Director Fine Arts Guild

Two popular artists/teachers were called back for repeat performances this March. “From Black to White with 50 Shades of Grey” by Nils Johnson was a repeat class where a value scale of ten different grays were created starting with black as the darkest and white as the lightest. From there, the class proceeded to start painting their B&W photos in many shades of gray. The Fine Arts Guild appreciates when Nils shares his painting talent with us and for volunteering for the job as our treasurer.

For the second year in a row, Jean Forsyth, an artist from Colorado, presented a watercolor class. Her class this year was a two-day love affair with watercolor painting. Jean’s teaching focused on painting silver, cut crystal and shadows. Everyone enjoyed her class again and hopes she will return with new techniques and tips in her teaching bag of goodies for next year.

As we approach the summer season, the Fine Arts Studio will be decreasing its hours to 9:00 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and 1:00-4:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. Other days will be by appointment only or for

scheduled classes.

For more information about the Fine Arts Guild, classes and hours, contact co-presidents Janet Buckingham or Bob Smith; co-secretaries Jillian Moon or Kathy Arend; treasurer, Nils Johnson or Nancy Friedman, education director.