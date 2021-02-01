Public Education Training via Zoom
John A. Teixeira Jr., Asst. Fire Marshal
You are invited to a Zoom webinar hosted by the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority.
When: Feb 8, 2021, at 9 a.m. (Arizona)
Topic: Home Safety Awareness
Register in advance for this webinar at tinyurl.com/y2a29jqx.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about the webinar.
For additional information or questions, please call 623-215-1072. There is no charge for the class.
