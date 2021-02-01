Public Education Training via Zoom

John A. Teixeira Jr., Asst. Fire Marshal

You are invited to a Zoom webinar hosted by the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority.

When: Feb 8, 2021, at 9 a.m. (Arizona)

Topic: Home Safety Awareness

Register in advance for this webinar at tinyurl.com/y2a29jqx.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about the webinar.

For additional information or questions, please call 623-215-1072. There is no charge for the class.

Arizona Fire and Medical Authority: Protecting life and property and enhancing the well-being of all those we serve.