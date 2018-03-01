Abstract Art at the CAC

Ingrid Schneider

On January 24 and 25 the Robson Ranch Fine Arts Guild hosted a guest instructor and eight members were able to attend. Our instructor was Lydia Richez Bowman, a long time artist and gallery owner. She demonstrated various multimedia techniques used primarily for abstract painting applications. She also provided individual assistance with the use of paints, composition, color, and highlighting focal points. All participants completed an art work on canvas during the day and a half workshop.

The Fine Arts Guild has hours in Studio No. 1 of the CAC on Wednesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and on Thursdays from 1:00-4:00 p.m. sharing with the Stain Glass Club. For more information about the Fine Arts Guild you may contact Jillian Moon or Melanie Douglas who are the co-presidents. Other officers whom you may contact are Janet Buckingham (Treasurer), Nancy Friedman (Secretary) or Bob Smith (Member at Large). Come down to Studio No. 1 and see what fun we have. Don’t say you don’t have any ability. Everyone has some artistic ability; the quantity just varies and oftentimes just needs to be groomed.