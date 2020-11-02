A New Club at Robson Ranch

Judi Mutal-Gove

On Jan. 20, The Robson Ranch Jewelry Club was officially established. The goal of the Jewelry Club is to promote interest and training in the art of jewelry making of all forms in a positive and safe environment that encourages all skill levels. Membership is open to all Robson Ranch residents, both permanent and short term. The cost of membership is $20. November is a great time to join because your dues are good for a year!

Because of COVID-19, classes were delayed until September where classes were held in the studio at Judi Mutal-Gove’s home. This is where we will continue to meet until we return to the studio at the Creative Arts Center when all COVID restrictions are removed. New member orientation will be held Nov. 14 and 15, and then again in January.

Upcoming Classes:

Nov. 12 and 13: Working with Leather. Make some cute earrings and learn how to rivet.

Nov. 14: Orientation and Beading 101

Nov. 15: Beading 102

Nov. 19 and 20: Memory Wire Bracelet, back by popular demand!

Dec. 3 and 4: The Goddess Bracelet

Dec. 10 and 11: Holiday Earrings Swarovski Trees, Snowmen and Santa’s, Oh My!

There are glass shelves at the Creative Arts Center inside the first door, where you can see jewelry for sale that has been made by members. Stock up on holiday gifts! The sale of jewelry benefits Beads of Courage, a non-profit group that lifts the spirits of children dealing with difficult health issues. For more information about Beads of Courage, please visit BeadsofCourage.com.

Whether you are brand new to crafting jewelry, somewhat experienced, or very experienced, there is a place for you in the Robson Ranch Jewelry Club. We have a Jewelry Club group on Next Door Robson Ranch where you can check out more information.

If you have specific questions, call the Jewelry Club President, Judi Mutal-Gove, at 206-790-4409. To sign up for classes or be placed on our mailing list, contact Pat Paulsen at PaddyPaulsen@yahoo.com.