8th annual Robson Trap Trials set for March 23

Susan Knox Wilson, PebbleCreek Gun Club Communications Team

The eighth annual Robson Trap Trials will be held on Friday, March 23, 2018 at Casa Grande Trap and Skeet. All shooters, experienced and novice, are encouraged to enjoy the fun and camaraderie of this prestigious and unique event. Last year shooters from six Robson communities participated: PebbleCreek, Quail Creek, Robson Ranch, SaddleBrooke, SunBird and Sun Lakes. Don’t miss your chance to meet and get to know shooters from other communities as well as your own.

The Robson Trap Trials consists of three rounds of trap shooting, followed by lunch in the Robson Ranch Ballroom along with awards, door prizes and a cash bar. Coffee, donuts and sign-in starts at 9:00 a.m. The shoot starts at 10:00 a.m. The cost is $65 for shooters and $25 for lunch for non-shooters.

Find directions to Casa Grande Trap and Skeet at: CasaGrandeTrapandSkeet.com.

For further information and registration contact Bill Wagner, wwagner2@cox.net, or call 623-476-2638.