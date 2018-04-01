5th annual Residents Pickleball Tournament results

Gerard D. Wittman

On Monday and Tuesday, February 26-27, members of the Robson Ranch Pickleball Club (RRPC) gathered at the Robson Ranch pickleball courts with clear skies and warm sunshine for the fifth annual Residents Tournament. The 107 teams – 38 men, 27 women, and 42 mixed – played a total of 348 games during the highly competitive 191 matches. Teams competed in several skill categories – 2.0 and 2.5, 3.0, 3.5, 4.0, and 4.5+.

Club members also volunteered their time and talents with registration and first aid; others served as referees and announcers; and several posted the results of each match. Tournament Director, Ken Betuel, and his dedicated organizing committee ensured the club had a safe, competitive and enjoyable experience.

At the post-tournament “Heavy Metal” pizza party, winners received gold, silver and bronze medals, and 86 raffle prizes were given to lucky players and volunteers.

2.0 and 2.5

Men: Steve Hay and Jerry McGuigan, Gold; Randy Johnson and James Luttrel, Silver and Joe Murauskis and John Bay, Bronze

Women: Holly Barton and Jane Johnson, Gold; Carol Knapp and Nellie Cronenwett, Silver and Maureen Drost and Sharon Green, Bronze

Mixed: Linda Hay and Steve Hay, Gold; Beth McGuigan and Jerry McGuigan, Silver and Margo Johnson and Randy Johnson, Bronze

3.0

Men: Don Barrett and Mike Scoggins, Gold; Paul Elliott and Chris Roberts, Silver and Larry Mason and Garry (Gizz) Moran, Bronze

Women: Cindy Johnson and Dongmei Lu, Gold; Sherry Riebli and Iris Elderkin, Silver and Lisa Hunt and Sharon Halverson, Bronze

Mixed: Dongmei Lu and Frank Defusco, Gold; Sherry Riebli and Don Barrett, Silver and Jackie Elliott and Paul Elliott, Bronze

3.5

Men: Dave Barton and Rene Johnson, Gold; David Smith and Dave Kremers, Silver and Frank Defusco and Barry Bloom, Bronze

Women: Dennice Smith and Jody Muth, Gold; Margo Kremers and Dawn Oaks, Silver and Brenda Kline and Susan Phillips, Bronze

Mixed: Dennice Smith and David Smith, Gold; Dawn Oaks and Renee Johnson, Silver and Estelle Dechaine and Gary Christenson, Bronze

4.0

Men: Jeff Hamrlik and Lloyd Muth, Gold; David Reese and Rob Barrett, Silver and Azaria Azaria and Rich Cronk, Bronze

Women: Edie Preis and Karen Woodcock, Gold; Tori Schlaupitz and Debbie Shipman, Silver

Mixed: Jody Muth and Llloyd Muth, Gold; Edie Preis and Bob Buck, Silver and Karen Woodcock and Mike Campbell, Bronze

4.5+

Men: Larry Kraus and Bob Buck, Gold; Jerry Lewis and Roger Wolfe, Silver and Jim Duran and Wayne Champagne, Bronze

Women: Sue Waibel and Donna Duran. Gold; Denise Wolfe and Doris Betuel, Silver

Mixed: Denise Wolfe and Roger Wolfe, Gold; Donna Duran and Jim Duran, Silver and Sue Waibel and Jeff Hamrlik, Bronze