Stained Glass Fun this summer

The Weather is heating up and six of our adventurous residents decided in May to take advantage of the beautiful air-conditioned stained-glass studio and put their talents to good use. They participated in the May two-day beginner class and made a fun stained-glass tulip stake for a pot on their patio or for a special place in their yards. There were lots of laughs during the two days and big smiles on all the faces as the tulips came together at the end of the class. Want to get away from the heat and try something new? The Summer classes are filling up quickly, so don’t hesitate to call Becky Sheffler at 952-836-5082 or email shefflerbecky@gmail.com to get signed up