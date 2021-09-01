100+ People Who Care Upcoming Events and More

Ron Hunt

Oct. 3, at 1 p.m.: Our Fall Meeting in the Laredo Room and on Zoom

Nov. 14: The Girls Next Door, The Road Runnerz Blues Band, and Sierra Sound Concert and Dance! This night is to raise awareness of our great local charities, and ways to give. Open to all Robson residents. Watch for news in the October and November Views.

Who we are: 100+ People Who Care are people who love to GIVE!

It’s simple: get 100 people to give $100 to the worthiest nonprofits around us. The math is 100+ People x $100 = $10,000+ for local charities in just one hour.

If $100 is too much for you, bring someone and form a team to make $100.

100+ Desert Dreamers Who Care is for you if:

* You want to learn about the amazing work being done by our wonderful nonprofits.

* You want to be part of a caring and amazing group of men, women, and teens.

* You want 100 percent of your donation to go directly to a local charity.

* Your time is limited but you have a heart for giving.

* You are willing to commit to one hour twice a year.

How you can join and make a difference: By becoming an ongoing, supporting member, you may nominate your favorite area charity. Then, we draw three of the nominated charities for each semi-annual gathering. All three charities present for 10 minutes at our next meeting. Our members vote and the charity with the most votes will receive 80 percent, or $8,000. The other two receive 10 percent each, or $1,000.

We are inviting you and all of your friends to join us in making a real difference in our neighbors’ lives.

We’re also asking area businesses, faith communities, and foundations to become part of our work as sponsors—at $1,000 for the gold level, $500 for the silver level, and $250 for the bronze level.

Right now, Friendship Center Church of Robson is, and has been a gold level sponsor. Robson resident Jo Parkin’s home-based business sponsored at the silver level at our last event. And of course, all our members donated $100 each.

For more information, contact one of your friends who are already members. Or, these members volunteered to be contacts for this article:

Sue Golden at 330-345-8876 or [email protected]

Ron Hunt at 218-330-5306 or [email protected]

Thank you to all our members, present and future, for your generously giving ways!