Wisconsin Party Fun for All

Keith Uhlenbrauck

The committee members were Larry and Lori Morrin, Keith and Betty Uhlenbrauck, and Dave and Cindy Hazen. The Wisconsin party, which is open to all Robson Ranch residents, was at full capacity in the Hermosa Room March 3. The food and drinks were excellent. Everyone danced to the music of Angel Perez. We had drawings for Wisconsin gifts and a money raffle, and we gave 100% of it to eight winners. Thanks to Heather Hardesty and staff who made the night a success. The party was enjoyed by all. Thanks to all that attended.