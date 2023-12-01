Welcome to the Desert Cup Classic!

Our hosts for the Welcome Back Party, Tom and Barbara Gayer A toast to all the players by co-captains Pam Mumy and Robin Barber Our handsome bartenders and servers for the celebration! Steve DeVilbiss, Alan Cheri, Ron Peterson, Tom Gayer, Dale Mumy Ready to start day one! Linda Walker and Connie Lundberg Ready to start day one! Linda Walker and Connie Lundberg It was a bit chilly for Bobbie to show her colors! Bobbie Johnson and Betty Kumbera

Pam Mumy

Robson Ranch Ladies Golf Association held its annual Welcome Back Party on Oct. 29. While that event is always well attended, it was also combined with the big reveal for the annual Desert Cup Classic. They are both wonderful events and a great time was had by all!

The Welcome Back Party was held at the home of Barbara and Tom Gayer, with most of the almost 60 attendees showing off their colors for the tournament ahead. Purple and Orange were everywhere! Summer golfers were happy to see returning members, and we all enjoyed having new members join in the celebration.

What can be more fun than Halloween? A Halloween golf tournament! Carts and players were decorated to fit the theme. The two-day tournament was held on Oct. 31 and Nov 1. Day one consisted of two 9-hole match play events, a Chapman Scotch and a Best Ball, with Purple twosomes matched against Orange twosomes. Day two was an 18-hole singles Best-Ball match. In the end, Purple was no “match” for the Orange Team, with a two-day total of 26.5 to 17.5.

The tournament ended in the dining room with lunch and bragging rights for the Orange winners. Closest to the Pin awards went to Regina Bellach, Lois Hammond, Linda Walker, Christine Nevitt, Becky Sheffler, Pam Mumy, Pat Jackson, and Chris Ogrodowski. Congratulations to these ladies, and the Orange Team!