Vagabonds RV Club Gives Lifetime Membership Award

Rebecca McKinney

The Robson Ranch Vagabonds RV Club was proud to honor Bob and Mary Burton with a Lifetime Membership Award at our April annual election meeting. Their unwavering support and dedication over more than 16 years have played a vital role in the club’s continued success.

Bob served three years as Club Secretary before being unexpectedly nominated for Vice President, much to his surprise! He then stepped into the role of President, serving an additional two years before finally convincing someone else to take the reins. Even after his leadership roles, Bob continued to bring laughter to our meetings with his signature wit and humor, often closing them on a high note.

Together, Bob and Mary generously contributed their time as Wagon Masters, something they truly enjoyed. They organized memorable trips to destinations such as San Diego, Payson, Tombstone, and Lake Pleasant, among others. They have also graciously hosted RV Happy Hours and End-of-Season parties at their home and have gone above and beyond to assist fellow members during times of need.

Bob and Mary, thank you for your incredible contributions and for the joy you bring to our club, you are truly a pleasure to be around.

Looking ahead, our next meeting for the 2026–27 season will be held on Oct. 9 at 4:30 p.m. in the Laredo/Cheyenne Room. We are currently finalizing our October/November 2026 rallies to Prescott, Williams, and Yuma, and beginning planning for 2027 trips to Apache Junction and Puerto Peñasco, Mexico.

If you’d like to join the club or be added to our interest list before the fall meeting, please contact us at vagabondsrvclub@gmail.com or reach out to Rebecca McKinney at 619–672-7316.