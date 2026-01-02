Totem Raffle Winner!

Barbara Seawalt

Kim Gibbs held the winning ticket for the Ceramic Totem raffle. Doesn’t it look great in her yard? You might recognize Kim from Sierra Sound when they entertain in the Tack Room.

You could have one of these handcrafted gems, too. The Ceramics and Pottery Club will have a new—but different—totem to raffle at the Spring Arts and Crafts Show. Stay tuned for updates!

Have you ever considered playing with clay? Be sure to stop by the studio during the Open House on Jan. 17. You can see artists in action. Then sign up for an orientation class where you’ll make three small items. Each will be glazed in a different way—high fire, low fire, and dipping. What does that mean? Come in and find out!

Hope to see you soon!