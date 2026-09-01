This Month in Military History: Fold Three—Honor

Martin Bender

The air was clear and crisp with only a slight breeze. Everyone there stood in silent respect. On command the rifle detail fired three volleys. A distant bugler played “Taps.” The honor guard lifted and began slowly folding the American flag with thirteen precise movements into a perfect triangle. It was passed to the officer and rendered a slow salute. The officer turned and took two steps. He leaned forward presenting the flag to the next of kin of the fallen soldier with the words “On the behalf of a grateful nation.”

Military protocol outlines the steps of a military funeral, and the flag code prescribes the exact way the American flag is to be folded. Thirteen folds are symbolic of the 13 original colonies. Thirteen folds creating a triangle symbolic of the three-pointed hats worn by Revolutionary War soldiers.

Not specifically included in military protocols or in the flag code, however, are the widely recognized meanings for each fold that have evolved over the years of our nation’s history. Recitation of one of the various versions of the thirteen meanings is usually part of flag ceremonies presented by veteran and other civic organizations and military units or by Boy Scout or Girl Scout troops. The 13 patriotic statements are about life, eternal life, veterans, and our national defense.

Fold One: Symbolic of Life

Fold Two: The belief in eternal life.

Fold Three: Honor for veterans and to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Fold Four: Trust in something greater than oneself in face of adversity.

Fold Five: In tribute to our country.

Fold Six: Heartfelt sincerity as one pledges allegiance to the flag.

Fold Seven: In tribute to our armed forces.

Fold Eight: Remembering those who have passed and the mothers who hold them in their memories.

Fold Nine: To womanhood and the faith and devotion that has shaped our nation’s character.

Fold Ten: To the fathers who have given their sons and daughters in defense of our country.

Fold Eleven: Symbolizing the lower portion of the seal of King David and King Soloman in the Jewish tradition.

Fold Twelve: For the belief in eternity in the Christian faith.

Fold Thirteen: For our nation’s motto: “IN GOD WE TRUST.”