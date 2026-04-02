The Stained Glass Club’s March Shenanigans

Members of the class showing their suncatchers. Left to right: Linda Millard, Pamela Swartz, Christine Doyle, and Julie White (instructor). Not pictured: Nanette Laux, Karon Fell, Allie DeValk, Steve Reed, and Jody Gittens. Allie DeValk happily showing her Shamrock at the studio Close-up of the finished product

Julie White

March was a lively month for the Stained Glass Club, with eight enthusiastic members diving into a Shamrock Suncatcher class. Over the course of two days, participants engaged in a hands-on experience where they cut, ground, washed, foiled, soldered, and patina’d their way to creating stunning, light-catching shamrocks. The atmosphere was filled with laughter and camaraderie, making it a memorable event despite a few broken glass mishaps along the way.

One of the challenges presented in the class was working with approximately 22 glass “globs”—a meticulous task that required patience in foiling and soldering. Yet, the lighthearted spirit of the class kept everyone entertained, and each participant produced a unique piece that reflected their personal touch, especially in the final patina stage. Choices varied from a bright copper finish to the classic black and even leaving solder lines in a shiny silver. The final creations were nothing short of spectacular, as evident from the pictures shared afterward.

In addition to the fun of the suncatcher class, March saw the Stained Glass Club host a successful glass sale, a regular event made possible by generous donations from members clearing out their own supplies. This event offered members the chance to purchase very reasonably priced stained glass and allowed those looking to sell their glass to connect with buyers. The sale ran from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., but most of the inventory flew off the shelves within the first few hours. The funds raised will help to sustain the club and ensure that it remains a vibrant community for all its members.

For those intrigued by the art of stained glass, there’s an exciting opportunity to get started with a beginner class. Interested individuals can sign up by contacting Sandi Martin at rrazstainedglassclub@gmail.com. Stained glass is a wonderful hobby that allows for projects to be paused and resumed at your convenience, making it perfect for everyone, including snowbirds or frequent travelers.

Join us to discover the joys of stained glass and see what all the fun is about!