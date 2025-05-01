The Robson Rippers Take Third in State!

Pat Kluckman

Robson Ranch Men’s 50+ 4.5 pickleball team took third place at the Arizona Pickleball Players League (APPL) State Championships.

The Robson Rippers won the Casa Grande Region at Dave White Regional Park in Casa Grande by beating the Grande Slammers Men’s 50+ 4.5 team. The league play came to a “winner take all” game in the last match on March 12. The Robson Rippers won 24-20 and finished the season with a 6-1 record.

The Robson Rippers played the teams from the Phoenix West region and the Tucson region on March 29. Several Robson Ranch residents made the trip to El Mirage, Ariz., to cheer on the players.

More than 3,000 people across the state of Arizona are making meaningful connections and developing new pickleball skills in the league. Teams consist of 6-10 players. APPL’s one-of-a-kind team-style structure is making Arizona pickleball more accessible and more exciting.

The 2025 APPL State Championship match was held at Pueblo El Mirage March 27-30. More than 90 top regional champion teams from across Arizona competed for the ultimate title of APPL State Champion in each bracket. Pueblo El Mirage, located in the NW Phoenix Metro Valley, features 24 beautiful courts designed for an incredible spectator experience.

The Robson Rippers 4.5 Men’s team includes Jeff Doorn, Ron Hunt, Greg Keirns, Jerry Lewis, Steve Owens, Mark Shaughnessy, David Siddall, Stan Smallwood, Dave Smith, Kirk Weidner, and Pat Kluckman.

To find out more about APPL, go to arizonapickleballplayersleague.org.