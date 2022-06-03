The Needle Crafters Club Thanks You!

Diana Oleson

The Needle Crafters would like to thank those of you who have donated yarn to us so that we can create scarves, hats, and gloves for our various charities. We use every bit of the yarn—pieces 4 inches and larger get tied into a ball to be used later. We will be making a crochet rug with the pieced ball of yarn.

The Needle Crafters offer free knitting and crochet lessons. Just show up on Thursdays at the Creative Arts Center, studio IV, from 9 a.m. to noon. If you have a project that you are working on, we would love to have you join us.

If you have any questions about Needle Crafters, call or text Diana Oleson at 541-671-0634 or email me at [email protected].