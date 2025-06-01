The Girls Next Door Band Says “Thanks for the Memories!”

Lisa Hunt

After six years of being together as band members, The Girls Next Door have wrapped up their time as a band here at Robson Ranch. This four-member, all women’s band started in the spring of 2019 and has now gone into “retirement” as of May 17.

The band was composed of Lisa Hunt, Connie Koza, Connie Drew, and Amy Petersen. Earlier this year, both of the “Connies” (as we affectionately referred to them) made a heartfelt decision to retire so that they could pursue other interests and just free up their time. Being a musician is such a rewarding experience, but also requires practice and commitment of time and energy, and so we can certainly understand this decision. Connie Drew, our drummer, and Connie Koza, our guitarist, made fantastic contributions to the band, and they will be greatly missed.

Lisa and Amy are making plans to continue on in “musical fashion,” so you will hear more about their future this fall.

In the course of these last years, not counting the year that we couldn’t perform due to Covid-19, the band performed at 70 events in the area! Some of the venues where we performed included those for private parties, restaurants, New Year’s Eve, Parties on the Patio, Pajama Parties, fraternal organizations, a wedding reception, and at a variety of 55+ senior communities.

It was a dream come true to be in a band for the four of us and will always be one of our life’s highlights. Thank you to all of Robson Ranch residents and the management team for supporting us in our fun adventures together; you are the best!