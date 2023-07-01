Summer Cleaning…in Pottery

As with any studio, over time, tables need cleaning, cabinets get dirty, and shelves get disorganized. Last month, the Ceramics and Pottery Club decided that it was time to get the studio back into order. A dozen volunteer members got down to business and dusted, washed, and organized for hours. All the cabinets were emptied, shelves scrubbed, and items placed back in order. The molds that members used were dusty, dirty, and were Jenga-worthy. All the molds were washed and reorganized by size and function. The studio is now clean, organized, and ready to make vases, mugs, dishes, figurines, garden décor, birdhouses, and more! We invite you to stop by Studio 1 at the Creative Arts Center to check us out, see what we are working on, and to ask questions about our club.

If you like what you see, why not sign up for the next orientation class? Our club is open all year round and located in a spacious, clean, and comfortable air-conditioned studio. Please email Mary Ann Bechtel at [email protected] for more information or to sign up! We would love to have you join us in making some unique and fun items for yourself or your family and friends.