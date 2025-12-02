Stained Glass Club Offers Extended Membership Special

Julie White

As the “holidaze” approach, members of the Stained Glass Club are preparing for a festive season of crafting, and are extending an irresistible offer to encourage new members to join their creative community.

The club is offering a generous membership special that effectively grants new participants 13 months of benefits for the price of 12. Anyone who joins the Stained Glass Club in December 2025 will have their membership cover not only the remainder of December 2025 but the entirety of 2026.

The incentive to join is immediate and social: new members who enroll before Dec. 13 will receive an exclusive invitation to the annual Holiday Get-Together, offering a perfect opportunity to meet current members, share project ideas, and get a feel for the club’s welcoming atmosphere.

To take advantage of this special offer, prospective members are asked to email the club at rrazstainedglassclub@gmail.com to officially join and sign up for a required new member introductory class.

The club is currently a hive of activity, with members utilizing the beautiful art of stained glass to create unique décor and heartfelt gifts. Holiday-themed projects are in high demand, particularly custom items designed to bring a sparkle to the season.

Among the most popular current projects are decorative plant stakes, offering a colorful, lasting alternative to traditional garden or indoor accessories. Hanging ornaments are also flying off the work tables, with members crafting everything from intricate angels, joyous Santas, and elegant bells to candles and countless other festive designs.

One standout project is showcased by member Rita Burback, who has crafted five beautifully detailed stained glass trees. Rita plans to display them on a custom wood base, noting that the seasonal setup can be easily modified throughout the year.

“It’s a great idea,” noted a club spokesperson. “We love seeing how members integrate their stained glass creations into home décor, and Rita’s plan allows for personalization that changes with the season.”

The Stained Glass Club hopes that this special extended membership offer inspires local hobbyists and artists to explore the satisfying and beautiful craft of stained glass.

We hope you will join us very soon to get started on this creative and beautiful art.

Happy Holidays to all!