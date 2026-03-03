Stained Glass Club Grows

Donna Robinson is getting help with her foiling technique by assistant teacher Sue Rehe. Jennifer Kramer uses the grinder to complete her project; Susan Gentry is working in the background.

Julie White

We had great attendance at the Creative Arts Center’s open house in January, with many residents stopping by our studio to admire the art on display and ask many questions. Over a dozen visitors signed up for further information, and most have since participated in an orientation class. Under the guidance of Sandi Martin, students learn all the basics of creating their own stained glass art pieces. From there, they can decide if stained glass is right for them, and if so, they are welcomed into our amazing club.

In February, we held a class to create beautiful shamrock sun-catchers in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. Our current members generously volunteer for these classes, allowing participants to develop their skills while producing lovely pieces of art. We’re excited to plan more classes throughout the year.

For more information about our club or to sign up for an orientation class, please reach out to Sandi Martin at rrazstainedglassclub@gmail.com.