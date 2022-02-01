Spring Arts & Crafts Show and Sale March 12

Diane Williams

The Robson Ranch Spring Arts & Craft Show and Sale will be held on March 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Hermosa Ballroom and features Robson’s finest artists and crafters. This event is open to the public, and admission is free.

This is a great opportunity to find that one-of-a-kind treasure for family, friends, yourself, or to give as a perfect hostess gift. There will be raffles along with some vendors supporting local charities through their raffles and sales.

Clubs and resident crafters are encouraged to participate. Robson Ranch crafters and artists will be showcasing their unique items such as ceramics/pottery, stained glass, fused glass, jewelry, greeting cards, woodworking, sewn and knitted works, baked goods, gourds, and other crafts. Come out and support your friends and neighbors, as well as some of our charities!

The Coffee Bar will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. the day of the sale, along with the Snack Bar.

For inquiries, contact Diana Oleson at [email protected]