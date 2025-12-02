Spirits, Spooks, and Spectacle: The Roving Ranchers’ Halloween Parade Lights Up the Night!

The Emerald City Cart Alice and John Corbin David and Bernadette Emery Linda, Victoria, and Bill Callison Clark and Teresa Jo Fletcher and Cindy and Dave Hazen Roger and Lisa Bowers and Raul and Jeannie Salmon Cash the Taco Dog

Pat Sand

What a frightfully fun night it was at Robson Ranch! The Roving Ranchers’ annual Halloween parade took off from the softball field on Oct. 31 under a glowing autumn sky and a toasty 87 degrees. By 3:30 p.m., the staging area buzzed with excitement as carts lined up—spiders spun their webs, skeletons danced in the sun, pumpkins glowed and lights came on.

At 4:30 p.m. sharp, the lineup of more than 50 decked-out carts rolled out, transforming the streets into a Halloween adventure straight out of a movie! Residents went all out with their creativity—from an Amazon delivery van and The Emerald City to a barn on wheels, complete with a farmer and his chicken. Ghosts floated by, witches cackled, and ghouls grinned alongside pirates, pumpkins, tennis shoes, and even a celebrity sighting or two—Jason Kelce and Taylor Swift made an appearance (in costume, of course!).

As the parade wound its way for over two and a half hours through the community—passing the Villas, Resort Homes, Winslow Way, Cheyenne, Grand Canyon, Pioneer, Comanche, and Posse—the streets came alive with cheers, laughter, and flying candy. Parade-goers tossed treats to spectators and even scored a few sweets themselves from generous neighbors.

The battle for Party Street of the Year was fierce, but this time Cheyenne stole the crown from longtime champ Winslow Way, thanks to Jerry Duruz rocking out to Santana’s “Evil Ways” as the carts cruised by. The energy was electric!

A huge thank you to everyone who decorated, dressed up, and cheered along the route—you turned an ordinary evening into a spooktacular adventure packed with fun, laughter, and community spirit. Until next year … keep those pumpkins polished and your costumes ready—the ghosts of Robson Ranch will rise again!