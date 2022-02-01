Sleep, Your Wellness, and Essential Oils

JoAnne Gaudioso

How important is good quality sleep to your wellness?

Our sleep is based on our body clocks. When the sun sets, our brains begin to release a chemical called melatonin that helps us to wind down and give us signals of tiredness so we can recharge for the next day. It also helps with getting rid of toxins and healing and protecting you from harm.

Getting quality sleep has numerous health benefits, including better productivity and concentration while doing activities during the day, improved heart and vital organ function, improved physical fitness, decreased strain on your body’s metabolism, more efficient digestion, improved mental health, strengthened immune system, and reduced inflammation throughout the body.

The majority of people require seven to nine hours of sleep per night. Our daily routines such as using electronic screens before bedtime and eating late meals can disrupt our body’s natural rhythms, which affect our sleep patterns.

Essential oils can help us to get quality sleep. They can be a powerful way to help you relax and sleep better. Create a relaxing spa in your bedroom: About 30 minutes before bedtime, dim the lights, declutter your space, and add your chosen essential oil to a diffuser or gently inhale it directly from the bottle. Some of my chosen oils are lavender, vetiver, and my favorite, a blend called serenity, made up of lavender, cedarwood, marjoram, vetiver, and vanilla. Each oil in this blend is combined to support relaxation and sleep. This aromatherapy method is a most effective way of giving you a good night’s sleep.

You can also use a topical approach to applying the essential oils. Direct application to the skin allows the body to absorb the molecules as they permeate the skin. Simply apply a drop of lavender behind your ears, on the back of your neck, or on the bottom of your feet. You can also mist your pillowcase with lavender or serenity.

There is no need to lie awake nights trying to get sleep. Over-the-counter sleep aids or prescription sleep aids may have side effects. Try using essential oils to achieve your sweet dreams. I can help you get started.

My classes this month will focus on wellness and sleep, in particular. Join me to learn more about how essential oils can help you attain healthy sleep. Free introduction to oils classes will be offered on Tuesday evenings via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. MST on Feb. 8 and 22.

In-person classes will be available in my home in Sun Lakes on Saturdays at 11 a.m. Those who attend will receive a sample of the serenity blend. A special Valentine’s make and take will take place in my home on Feb. 12. This class will cost $11 to cover the cost of materials. To attend this class, you need to RSVP to me by Feb. 5 to allow me time to put together materials.

If these scheduled classes are not convenient for you, contact me to arrange a suitable time for you. If you would like to host a small group of friends, you will receive some amazing gifts.

For more information, contact JoAnne Gaudioso by text or phone at 480-225-5224 or email [email protected]