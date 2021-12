Robson Ranch Ladies Golf Association (RRLGA) traveled to Papago Golf Club in Phoenix for the first match of the 2021–2022 season. Team members consist of RRLGA ladies who enjoy match play and traveling to different courses throughout the area. Any member can be a part of the travel team, but must play to a maximum handicap of 25. Upcoming matches include San Marcos, The Duke, and Coyote Run.