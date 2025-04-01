RRLGA Travel Team Update

Jane Everett

The Robson Ranch Ladies Golf Association (RRLGA) travel team played a tournament on Feb. 24 at Oakwood for the East Valley Team Play Event. The travel team scored 84 points compared to Power Ranch’s 60. All four teams did well, and Diane Penner and Mary Nielsen took the top spot scoring 25.5 and received $8. A special shout-out to Pam Costner and Mary Pryor, who despite giving 7 strokes, was able to win their match by one point. The Robson Ranch team also scored the highest gross points of 43.50 points for the entire season.

Currently the RRLGA team is tied for 5th with Lone Tree in gross points and may gain some ground on them when they play there next month. They are third in net points behind Lone Tree and Ken McDonald, both of which haven’t hosted.