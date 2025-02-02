RRLGA Red and Green Tournament Highlights

Jane Everett
The Robson Ranch Ladies Golf Association (RRLGA) Red and Green tournament was held on Dec. 10, 2024. Here are some pictures from that day. The Green team won this year.
