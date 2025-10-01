RR Singers Preparing for Holiday Show December 9 and 10

Cindy Winders Karen Dielmann

Karen Dielmann

As we move into fall here at the Ranch (and hopefully a little bit cooler temperatures and the end of monsoon season), the Robson Ranch Singers have begun their weekly practices for the Holiday Show in December. The theme of this year’s show is “Through the Eyes of a Child … The Wonder of the Holidays.” This year’s show will feature songs about childhood amazement and curiosity regarding the various holidays, experiences, and celebrations that are part of the events and traditions that occur during that time of the year. We know that children can have insights into situations that adults often take for granted. Often these insights come in the form of a question (or three) and many times are quite humorous (at least to us as adults).

Cindy Winders, soprano, shared the following memory regarding her granddaughter: “I have collected nativity scenes since 1985 when I purchased my first and favorite one in England. It’s a thimble that has a manger door that opens with the baby Jesus and Mary inside. December 2009 my 4-year–old granddaughter, Aspen, was spending the day with me and I was setting out my many nativity scenes. As I put out each display, I shared the Christmas story with Aspen. With each one I would share a little more. As she helped me, she would ask questions! When I finished, I went into my bedroom. A few minutes later a very determined Aspen marched into the bedroom, put her hands on her hips and demanded, “Mema, where are the three wise women?”

Another soprano, Karen Dielmann, reflected on the wonder of the late-night Christmas Eve services at her church growing up: “The candlelight, the music, the pageantry of the Christmas story acted out by the children in the congregation all combined to make the service a magical experience. When I was in 5th grade, I was selected to be Mary in the Christmas Pageant. It was so cool—especially when the boy chosen to be Joseph was one I secretly had a crush on! And when the service was over, it was Christmas and sometimes it was even snowing. That made the experience even more awesome!”

So mark your calendars now and plan to join us on Dec. 9 or 10 as we celebrate the wonder of the holidays. Tickets will go on sale in November. Watch the Mid-Week Scoop for more details.