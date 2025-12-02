Ropin’ In Yer Relatives Hosts Free Genealogy Seminar

Marilyn Simliness, genealogist Regina Crisman introduces the seminar

Pat Sand

On Oct. 25, the Ropin’ In Yer Relatives Genealogy Club invited all Robson Ranch residents to a free seminar designed to spark interest in family history. Professional genealogist Marilyn Simliness presented an informative two-hour session on “Getting Started in Genealogy.”

Marilyn walked participants through the Golden Rules of Genealogy, reminding everyone to document sources carefully, use wildcard or Soundex searches to uncover name variations, and remember that not every record lives online. She also demonstrated practical strategies for researching common surnames like Jones and Smith.

Thirty-one residents attended and left with new tools and insights to help them grow their family trees. A few were so inspired they joined the club on the spot!

The Ropin’ In Yer Relatives Genealogy Club meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month, November through March, at 6 p.m. in the Laredo/Cheyenne Room. Annual membership is $25 for individuals or $30 for couples.

Our group includes everyone from beginners just starting their search to seasoned genealogists eager to share their expertise. Whether you’re curious about your roots or deep into your ancestral research, you’ll find friendly faces, helpful advice, and plenty of enthusiasm at every meeting.