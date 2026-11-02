Robson Ranch Resident Included in New Book

Book photo by Hyacinth Publishing House Jaine Toth (photo by Donald Toth)

Jaine Toth

Robson resident Jaine Toth feels honored to be among the 27 contributors to the just published anthology A Hundred Thousand Hopes: Stories on the Power of Prayer.

The authors present personal reflections of diverse life experiences and backgrounds. Participants are Baha’i, Christian, Buddhist, and agnostic.

Their divergent experiences include surviving near-death experiences, navigating health crises, changing perspectives, refreshing a marriage, finding a path through grief, coping with childhood trauma, and receiving assistance with decisions large and small.

The personal experiences shared are at times suspenseful, at other times humorous, and often poignant. These stories explore the mystery and practicality of this powerful practice of praying—supplicating a Source beyond ourselves, whatever name we might use, and however we might define God, the Unknowable Essence.

Jaine suggests that this spiritually uplifting book, now available through amazon.com, ingramsparks.com, barnesandnoble.com, and bahaibookstore.com, could make a perfect holiday gift.