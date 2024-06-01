Robson Ranch Material Girls—The Language of Quilting

Cherie Bates

With summer upon us, and the heat, there is plenty of indoor time for our quilters to work on the projects that have been staring at them during the cooler, outdoor fun-time months. We take out our UFOs (unfinished objects) and start organizing and working on the HSTs, QSTs, and WIPs (half-square triangles, quarter square triangles, and works in progress). Soon we find we must head to our LQS (local quilt shops) to gather more fabric even though our “stash” (stockpile of purchased fabrics, and scraps from other projects) is crying out “use me!” We look for jelly rolls (pre-cut 2.5” by 42” fabric strips in a roll of 42 strips), honey buns (pre-cut 1.5” x 42” fabric strips in a roll of 42 strips), layer cakes (10” squares x 42 pieces), charms (5” squares x 42 pieces) and mini-charms (25” squares x 42 pieces) with gusto, gushing over the new fabric lines and colors available.

We return to our lovely Robson Ranch studio to join fellow obsessive, compulsive fabric gatherers for a QAL (quilt-along) or QTYW (quilt-til-you-wilt), which continue to draw good crowds each month, even when our northern friends have fled the heat for cooler climates—we truly miss them! Then the BOM (block-of-the-month) committee puts up another great charity project for us to work on together, and that always yields a fun quilt for a lucky resident or child at the Advocacy Center.

The Robson Ranch Material Girls (RRMG) know how to have fun all year round, as long as we keep our RSTs (right-sides together) and WSTs (wrong-sides together) straightened out! Enjoy your summer, everyone!