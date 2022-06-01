Robson Ranch Ladies Golf Association Club Champions

April 5 and 7 found Robson Ranch lady golfers battling it out for the title of Club Champion. The weather cooperated and fun was had by all. Holding the honor after the two-day event was Mary Nielsen, shooting gross scores of 78 and 86. Holding the title of Senior Club Champion was Becky Hamilton, shooting gross scores of 82 and 81.

Other gross score winners in each flight were Candy Burtis, Lois Hammond, Robyn Tanke, and Julie Carl. Net score winners in each flight were Becky Sheffler, Deb Parker, Nedra Partner-Miller, and Pat Jackson.

Congratulations, ladies!