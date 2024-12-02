Robson Ranch Fine Arts Guild Welcomes You!

Thursday watercolor workshop Example of Tuesday watercolor

The Fine Arts Guild welcomes all levels of creative people. We have many workshops with people who will help you along the way. You will find a group to join if you are a very beginner or rather accomplished. Our goal is to have fun and create. It may be learning watercolor painting, making jewelry, acrylic painting, or using colored pencils. It is all fun. Come and see!

You will find the Fine Arts room at the end of the Creative Arts Center. We are open most days with a schedule on the window. Stop by and visit—lots of exciting things are going on.

There is an acrylic workshop Monday afternoon from 1 to 4 p.m. led by Nils Johnson and Susan Halley.

Tuesday afternoon is a watercolor workshop from 1 to 4 p.m. We all paint the same picture. Don Helmstetter takes us step–by–step through the painting, and we all share our results.

On Wednesday morning from 9 a.m. to noon you will find jewelry working on a lovely assortment of projects.

Colored pencils gather on Wednesday afternoon from 1 to 4 p.m.. Nancy Freidman leads this group.

Thursday morning from 9 a.m. to noon is another watercolor workshop. These are beginner projects and fun for all. Doreen Beers and helpers lead this workshop.