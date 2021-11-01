Robson Ranch Fall Arts & Crafts Sale Reminder

Diana Oleson

Looking for unique gifts? The Fall Arts & Crafts Sale is Nov. 13, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Hermosa Ballroom at Robson Ranch. Admission and parking is free. This event is open to the public, so invite your friends and family to join you for a day of fun and shopping. There will be raffles—check with each of the vendors to see who is participating.

The Robson Ranch Artisans have been busy during the last year creating one-of-a-kind treasures for you to purchase, so come out one and all to support your friends and neighbors, as well as some of our charities.

The Coffee Bar will be open from 7 to 11 a.m. the day of the sale. No food or beverages will be sold in the Hermosa Ballroom.

This craft fair has had a huge response of artists and vendors signing up to sell their creative treasures. It’s a great opportunity to purchase holiday gifts. There’s sure to be a wide variety of handcrafted items and something for everyone on your list.