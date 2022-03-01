Robson Ranch Dance Club “Sham-Rockin Dance” March 10

Mary Jo Albrecht

Join your neighbors for a pre-St. Patrick’s Day party. The Robson Ranch Dance Club’s (RRDC) Sham-Rockin Dance will feature live music by the Road Runner Blues Band.

The concert and dance is on Thursday, March 10, in the Hermosa Ballroom, and all Robson Ranch residents are welcome. Wear your green, enjoy some great music, and dance! Doors and bar open at 6 p.m., and dancing is from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

This event has a cover charge of $5 per person for Robson Ranch Dance Club members and $10 per person for nonmembers and guests. The cover charge is payable at the door. Please bring cash or checks made payable to RRDC.

We would love to have you support the RRDC and even become members. You don’t need to be a professional dancer to have a good time on the dance floor. We encourage anyone who enjoys great music and dancing on a dance floor to join in the fun!

If you would like to become a member of RRDC, contact Mary Jo Albrecht at [email protected] for more information and a membership form. Membership dues are $20 per year. Only residents of Robson Ranch may be members; however, members can invite guests to attend with them.

We are so excited to provide these fabulous dance events at Robson Ranch. See you on the dance floor!