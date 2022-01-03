Road Runner Blues Band Playing for Dance Club January 12

Cherie Bates

Join your friends and neighbors for fabulous music, fun, and dancing at the Robson Ranch Dance Club (RRDC) “Snow Ball” featuring live music by the Road Runner Blues Band—a fantastic local band that provides a variety of dance and fun listening and toe-tapping music.

The January concert and dance is on Wednesday, Jan. 12, in the Hermosa Ballroom, and all are welcome! This event is for dancing and socializing and having fun—so let’s enjoy some great music and dance, Robson! Doors and no-host bar open at 5:30 p.m., dancing is from 6 to 8:30 p.m. All Robson Ranch residents are welcome to attend and welcome to invite friends, too.

This event has a cover charge of $5 per person for RRDC members and $10 per person for nonmembers and guests. The cover charge is payable at the door. Please bring cash or checks made payable to “RRDC.”

We see a lot of dancers at concerts and other music events here at Robson Ranch, and we would love to have you support the RRDC at our dances, and even become members. You don’t need to be a professional dancer to have a good time on the dance floor. There are so many benefits to dance—burn calories from those holiday goodies, body balance, fun, friends, and laughter, to name a few. We encourage anyone who enjoys great music, dancing, and shaking it on the dance floor to join in the fun!

If you would like to become a member of RRDC, contact us at [email protected] for more information and a membership form. Membership dues are $20 per year. Only residents of Robson Ranch may be members; however, members can invite guests to attend with them.

We are so excited to provide these fabulous dance events at Robson Ranch. See you on the dance floor!