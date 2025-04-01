Resident Author: Larry Ginn Launches His New Book, C.P.R. (Covenant Producing Relationships)

Larry Ginn

Jaine Toth

Are you ready to learn C.P.R.? No, not that C.P.R. This one is also a life saver, but not the physical kind. That one restarts the physical heart. This one jump starts the figurative heart, the one we refer to as heart and soul.

Larry Garfield Ginn, MA, MFT, an active member of the Robson Ranch community and a volunteer in the Eloy community, recently released his book Essential Ingredients for Lasting Relationships through C.P.R. (Covenant Producing Relationships). Gleaned from his approximately 30 years of pastoral, clinical and community counseling and coaching, Larry offers readers a toolbox combining Biblical and clinical wisdom to enhance all your relationships, be it for families, business dealings, community engagement, and friendships.

Encouraged by clients, colleagues, and family, he copyrighted the modality in 2015 and then set out to put the successful elements he’d been using into book form. His busy life made it a slow process, but after moving to Robson Ranch five years ago, he found fewer distractions and began working in earnest. He made a goal of completing the project by the year 2025. In 2024, he made it a full time effort and finished writing it on Thanksgiving Day 2024. Now he’s eager to share it with all of you.

The essential ingredients he explores in the book are goodwill, friendship, commerce, and love. These create mind, body, and soul connections that address psychological, emotional, and spiritual needs to bring you into a condition of wholeness.

Speaking of his many years working in this field, Larry shared that it’s been a “constant journey of caring for individuals and families” and spoke of feeling “joy in seeing healthy, healed relationships” that developed from this effective modality.

When his wife Denise began to read the finished product, she exclaimed, “I’m enjoying this book!” Larry surmises that it’s because “we live it.”

Denise told me, “Yes, I have seen part of the manuscript over the years and even witnessed him using tools found in C.P.R. (Covenant Producing Relationships) during workshops or seminars he was involved in.

“Although the blueprint for C.P.R. has been in the creative stage for years, seeing the actual finished product in book form gave me a sense of pride. I am confident that C.P.R. can have a positive impact on all types of relationships.”

Book Launch at Robson Ranch

C.P.R.’s initial book launch took place in early February in Larry’s former hometown, Long Beach, Calif., where he lived from age 12 until relocating here. Now he plans a local Robson Ranch launch to which you are all invited. Please join Larry on Saturday, April 12 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. in the Fireside Room at the Ranch House.