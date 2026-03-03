Relishing Pickleball: Hitting an Overhead

David Zapatka

Have you noticed how often people are hitting lobs these days or is it just me? Think SMASH!

The overhead smash is one of the most satisfying and effective shots in pickleball. When executed well, it can end a rally immediately or put your opponents on the defensive. However, many players struggle with consistency, footwork or control when hitting overheads. Developing this skill requires understanding proper technique, positioning and smart decision-making.

The foundation of a strong overhead begins with preparation. As soon as you recognize a lob coming your way, move quickly and get into position. Turn your shoulders sideways, similar to a tennis serve motion and raise your non-dominant hand to track the ball. This helps with balance and improves timing. Your paddle arm should be bent and relaxed with the paddle up and behind your head rather than dangling low.

Footwork is critical. Instead of backpedaling, which often leads to off-balance shots, use a drop step and shuffle to move back efficiently. Ideally, you want to position yourself so the ball is slightly in front of your body at contact. If the ball gets directly overhead or behind you, the shot becomes much harder to control and more prone to errors.

When striking the ball, focus on a smooth, controlled swing rather than pure power. Many players miss overheads by trying to hit too hard. Use a compact motion, keeping your elbow up and extending your arm fully through contact. Snap your wrist slightly at the top to add pace, but prioritize accuracy and placement over speed. Aim for high-percentage targets, such as down the middle or toward an opponent’s weaker side.

Grip pressure also plays an important role. A grip that is too tight restricts your swing and reduces control. Maintain a firm but relaxed grip, tightening slightly only at the moment of contact. This allows for a better feel and reduces unforced errors.

Equally important is knowing when not to hit an overhead. If you are off balance, late to the ball, or pushed wide, it may be smarter to reset the ball with a softer shot rather than forcing a smash. Smart overhead decisions win more points than reckless power swings.

Practice is the final key to mastering the overhead. Work on tracking high balls, improving footwork patterns and hitting controlled overheads during drills. Ask a partner to lob repeatedly so you can groove the motion and build confidence. Over time, your timing and consistency will improve.

With proper technique, smart positioning and regular practice, the overhead can become a reliable weapon in your pickleball game, one that turns defensive situations into decisive opportunities.

