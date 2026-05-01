Play Your Best Pool: You Don’t Have to Be a Great Player to Be a Great Teacher

Johnny Henson, Professor Pool

There’s a common misconception in cue sports—and in sports in general—that the best teachers must also be the best players. On the surface, that idea seems logical. If someone plays at a high level, surely they must know how to teach. In reality, teaching and playing are two very different skill sets. Excellence in one does not automatically translate to excellence in the other.

A clear example can be found outside of billiards. Tiger Woods is widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time, yet throughout his career he has relied on coaches and instructors. Why would a player of that caliber need a coach? The answer is simple: knowing what to do and being able to do it consistently under pressure is not the same as being able to analyze problems, diagnose flaws, and clearly communicate solutions to another person. Playing is execution. Teaching is translation.

Many average—or even below-average—players have gone on to become exceptional instructors and coaches. They succeed not because of elite performance, but because of deep understanding. More importantly, they know how to explain concepts in clear, simple ways. Great teachers can present the same idea from multiple angles until it clicks. On the other hand, many top-level players are what’s known as unconsciously competent. They perform at a high level without actively thinking about the mechanics or decisions involved. While this allows them to play beautifully, it can make teaching difficult. They know how to get results, but they often struggle to explain why something works or how they produce those results. For a student trying to build a solid foundation, that gap in explanation can be confusing and frustrating.

Instruction is not about who plays better than whom. What truly matters is who can accurately diagnose problems and present solutions in a way that matches an individual’s learning style. Every student learns differently. A great instructor adapts, simplifies, and clarifies, rather than relying on talent alone.

I am confident I can improve your game—not because I’m a better player than you, but because I’ve studied the game, invested in my instructional skills, and developed a genuine passion for helping others reach their goals. Never take for granted that a player with a lower Fargo rating can’t beat you. And never assume that an instructor who doesn’t play as well as you—or doesn’t carry a higher Fargo rating—can’t teach you a simpler, smarter, and more effective way to play pool. Feel free to contact me or my partner and fellow PBIA and ACS instructor, Steve Farmer, for more information about our classes and mentorship programs. Email us at shootyourbestpool@gmail.com or call 623-377-0042. Learn more at BilliardUniversity.com.