Pilgrimage of Trust Taizé Worship Continues at Robson Ranch

Worship is an intimate, personal time to experience the spirituality of being present with God. For some, there is reliance on worship services centered on lectionary scripture, sermon, choir, and other traditional elements. For others, the practices of institutional religion have subdued their affinity for the church, yet there remains with them still a yearning for spiritual connection.

Taizé worship offers a refreshing quest for spiritual relationship. It began with a Swiss protestant brother who sought to live a life according to scripture. Taizé integrates prayer, scripture, short songs, thematic readings, and silent meditation into an introspective, spiritual experience intended to bring the worshiper into closer spiritual relationship with God. Soft music and gentle sounds evoke an attitude of contemplation and introspection as one listens for and responds to the Holy Spirit’s presence. The words spoken, sung, and heard serve merely to unlock a portal to the quiet, inner space where God seeks His children and where participants often experience a profound peace and tranquility.

Pilgrimage of Trust Taizé Worship will be held on Sunday, Aug. 6, at 9 a.m. in the Laredo Room of the Ranch House. No sermon is delivered and no offering is collected. Communion at the Lord’s table by intinction is served for any who wish to partake. All Ranch residents are welcome to come and experience this active engagement with God, Jesus, and the Holy Spirit.