Pencil Me In

Nancy Friedman

Ten Robson Ranchers joined teachers Karen Cutrell and Nancy Friedman in their beginning colored pencil class sponsored by the Fine Arts Guild on Sept. 15. Instruction was provided by a DVD and the use of the Guild’s overhead projector. Karen provided drawings of a basic pumpkin and then demonstrated the techniques used by color pencil artists to obtain a variety of shades and tints with their colored pencils.

Unlike liquid mediums such as acrylic and watercolor, colored pencils have only dry pigment with a gum base and a wax, chalk, or clay binder that cannot be mixed like liquid mediums to produce various shades and tints. Colored pencils must be layered on paper to produce these shades and tints. Although working with colored pencils does not take up much space and has no cleanup, the time to layer the various colors to produce a finished product is why you will very seldom see a large piece of art done in colored pencil. Working in colored pencil is something you can easily take to the waiting room of a doctor’s office or do while traveling. Colored pencil sketches while traveling can also be the basis for a large painting in a different medium.

Late in October, Sharon Nergaard will be teaching a class in intermediate color pencil. The Guild is hoping to have a dedicated time for color pencil artists to do projects together and enjoy one another’s camaraderie.

Stop by Studio II of the Creative Arts Center and check out the work of our various artists. Most art pieces are for sale and can be a nice addition to a new house or a blank wall. Studio hours are posted by the door.