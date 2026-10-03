Our Jewelry Club Is Creative and Fun!

Vera Cannella

The Jewelry Club at Robson Ranch promotes interest and training in many different kinds of jewelry styles. This fun, active group, with over 25 members, meets at the Creative Arts Center, Suite 2, on Fridays from 1 to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The group gathers to create many different kinds of jewelry; bracelets, necklaces, earrings, purse chains, Christmas ornaments, and more. Creativity leads this group into many new and exciting beading projects.

Instructor-Led Classes

Along with regular club hours the Jewelry Club offers instructor-led classes. All supplies, a “hands on” experienced trainer, clearly written step-by-step instructions (with easy-to-follow pictures) are included in each class session. Prices for classes range from $15 to $35 depending on the supplies needed to complete the chosen jewelry project. Classes are limited to 6-8 people to provide proper individualized attention, so early sign- up is encouraged. There is a required one-time orientation class which includes an introduction to jewelry making, explanation of different types of beads and styles of jewelry as well as reference materials, a supply list and all the beads you need to create your first “make and take” home bracelet! The cost of the orientation is $20 per person to cover all supplies and orientation. Yearly dues are $20 for full or part-time residents and are collected in September. Everyone is invited to stop by during our class hours to visit with club members and perhaps sign up to join in the BLING FUN!

Art Fairs, Road Trips, Inventory to Share

The Jewelry Group participates in both yearly Robson Ranch Creative Arts Fairs. All kinds of jewelry are displayed and for sale so you can add to your own jewelry collection or to give as gifts. Inventory is rotated out each year to bring new and popular designs to the yearly fairs.

Occasional road trips are planned as a way to socialize outside the club with fun trips to local Arizona bead shops. It gives members the opportunity to see new products, new bead colors, view different bead styles, be inspired by sample jewelry displays and of course purchase those new beads that are providing inspiration for new projects! There is a very large inventory of stored beads that the club owns and shares with all club members. Along with all the available beads, the club has on hand jewelry making tools, wire and thread, craft mats and trays, and creative jewelry making books for inspiration.

Supporting Beads of Courage

The Jewelry Club supports the charity “Beads of Courage” and a percentage of the sales from the craft fairs are donated directly to the charity. “Beads of Courage” is a non-profit organization established in 2005 and is dedicated to improving the quality of life for children and teens coping with serious illness, as well as supporting their families and caregivers. “Beads of Courage” has partnerships with over 400–plus hospitals worldwide. They help healing happen through the meaningful art form of beading. Each bead the child receives honors their treatment journey one courageous milestone at a time. Learn more about Beads of Courage at beadsofcourage.org.

Join Us!

If you are interested in joining the Jewelry Group at Robson Ranch, stop by the Creative Arts Center during our open hours or contact Club Manager and Primary Instructor Judi Mutal Gove at 206-213-5445.