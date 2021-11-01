Operation Christmas Child Annual Shoebox Packing Party November 11

Robson Ranch, in conjunction with Rock Springs Church, will once again be participating in Operation Christmas Child (OCC) worldwide packing of shoeboxes.

Operation Christmas Child provides shoeboxes filled with toys, hygiene items, and school supplies to children all over the world who have never received a gift.

OCC is a division of Samaritan’s Purse, a world leader in humanitarian aid. Last year, more than 11 million boxes were filled and distributed throughout the world.

In 2020, Robson Ranch volunteers lovingly filled and packed more than 2,800 boxes that found their way into the waiting hands of children in the Philippines and Central America.

This is an unusual year, and this year more than ever children around our world need to know that they are not forgotten and they are loved. Just imagine seeing the look on the face of the children when they open their very own boxes lovingly packed for them. Many of the items in the boxes are things these children have never owned. Things as simple as a toothbrush or a bar of soap are treasures.

Would you like to participate in this amazing ministry? There are several ways to participate.

Fill your own box: Boxes are available at the front door of the Douglas Home at 5451 N. Pioneer Drive. Pick up your boxes, fill them with new items, and return them by Nov. 10.

Volunteer as a shoebox packer: The packing party is Nov. 11 and 12 at 1 p.m. in the Hermosa Ballroom.

Give generously: We welcome cash donations to help cover the cost of shipping these boxes around the world. Each box costs $9 in shipping. Last year, the faithful and generous giving of the Robson Community covered the shipping on all of the boxes that were packed.

For more information, contact Dave or Bev Douglas at 520-876-4363.

We look forward to partnering with you in this worthwhile and rewarding charity.