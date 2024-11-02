News from the Sky: New Taxiway Represents New Connections at PHX

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

If you haven’t heard of Taxiway Uniform yet, you soon will. Also known as Taxiway U, this major capital improvement project is one of many called for in the airport’s 20-year plan, and the beginning stages of construction have started. The seeds for this project were sown in Phoenix Sky Harbor’s Comprehensive Asset Management Plan, which was first laid out in 2019 and then updated in 2022 with several near-term goals.

One of those goals is the construction of a north/south taxiway on the west side of the airport. This 2,000-foot taxiway, also known as Taxiway U, will bridge the north and south runways on the west end of the airport, allowing for more efficient aircraft flow and streamlined airfield operations.

There are currently three crossfield taxiways at Phoenix Sky Harbor on the east end of the airfield.

A new construction project at the airport might sound like old news, but in this case it represents a whole new avenue for the future of expansion at PHX. A new taxiway on the west end of the airfield will allow for more efficient movement of airliners, which in turn means better service for our customers. But it also means construction is underway that will enable other capital improvements and provide for the future expected growth of the airport.

This early work consists of multiple phases, and the initial phase—project enabling construction—includes substantial roadway modifications. The new taxiway will involve construction work on the westside entry to the airport and will impact that heavily used roadway. Drive eastbound on Sky Harbor Boulevard or Buckeye Road from the west and construction zones become evident as road realignment is in progress.

Other enabling construction projects to accommodate the new taxiway include utility relocation and modifications to existing airport facilities, mostly those used by the Facilities and Services Division.

While this early construction work is specific to Taxiway U, it is also necessary for other long-planned projects. The west airport roadway reconfiguration will be an integral part of a future terminal on that side of the airport. A new Terminal 3 concourse, and a walkway connecting Terminal 3 and Terminal 4, also benefit from this larger construction work.

Members of the public can keep up with construction news and updates by downloading the Taxiway U app from their phone’s app store (Apple App Store or Google Play.) Receive up to date construction-related information and stay informed about current conditions at Phoenix Sky Harbor.

The project is expected to be completed in 2027. It will cost an estimated $260 million, with approximately $194 million coming from money provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed by Congress in 2021 and approved by the Phoenix City Council in April 2022. The balance will be paid from Passenger Facility Charges and airport revenues.

Want to learn more about Taxiway U? Go to skyharbor.com/taxiwayu.