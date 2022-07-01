News from the Sky: International Air Travel Bouncing Back at Phoenix Sky Harbor

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

International air travel has been making a strong recovery at Phoenix Sky Harbor, where Condor Airlines recently resumed its nonstop Phoenix-Frankfurt flight after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This service operates two days a week from May through September. Condor, which began nonstop seasonal service from Phoenix in May 2018, saw strong demand in 2018 and 2019 prior to the onset of the pandemic.

International flights to Phoenix are estimated to bring in approximately $3 billion each year. All told, America’s Friendliest Airport® offers nonstop flights to more than 20 international destinations. You can see a complete listing of international nonstop destinations on the airport’s Where We Fly web page at www.skyharbor.com/flights/WhereWeFly.

The return of service to Frankfurt is in addition to British Airways and American Airlines returning their daily, nonstop London Heathrow flights.

The British Airways flight departs Phoenix Sky Harbor each evening at 7:15 p.m. and arrives in London at 1:15 pm. the next day, while its return flight departs London at 2:15 p.m. and arrives in Phoenix at 5:05 p.m.

American Airlines departs Phoenix Sky Harbor at 5:55 p.m. and arrives at 12:10 p.m. the next day, while its return flight departs London at 9:30 a.m. and arrives in Phoenix at 12:35 p.m.

As for international destinations south of the border, there are now 11 nonstop destinations from Phoenix Sky Harbor to Mexico. If you recall, American Airlines added seasonal nonstop service to La Paz and Loreto in December 2020. Both destinations sit on the Gulf of California coast in the Mexican state of Baja California Sur.

In addition, Air Canada recently relaunched its nonstop service between Phoenix Sky Harbor and Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport. This flight now operates year-round. Air Canada flies from Montreal to Phoenix on Tuesdays and Saturdays and departs from Phoenix to Montreal on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Air Canada also offers nonstop flights to Toronto, Vancouver, and Calgary.

If you plan to travel internationally, it is recommended you arrive at least three hours prior to departure. For more international travel tips, please visit www.skyharbor.com/beforetraveling/internationaltravel.