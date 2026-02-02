New Christian Church Group Weekly Potluck Dinners, with Games and Uplifting Videos

Charlie Hunt

Is the Christian song true that teaches “Jesus loves me, this I know, for the Bible tells me so”?—-“Yes, absolutely.” Two of my many favorite Bible verses that make that super clear are when Jesus was suffering in agony on the cross, and prayed “Father forgive them, for they know not what they do” Luke 23: 34 and Matthew 5: 44–45 where Jesus taught us to even love our enemies.

Do you have any loved ones who did not accept Jesus Christ as their Savior before the day they died? Has that troubled you? Will they have further opportunity to be taught and accept Jesus Christ as their Savior in the Spirit world after they leave this life?—Definitely, yes, as these Bible verses below and others clearly teach.

1 Peter 4: 6 “For this cause was the gospel preached also to them that are dead, that they might be judged according to men in the flesh, but live according to God in the spirit.” Why would the gospel of Jesus Christ be taught to those who have departed this life, if they can’t accept Jesus Christ as their Savior there? See also 1 Peter 3: 18–20. Don’t these beautiful Bible verses feel true to you?

There are varying degrees of reward after this life, as the apostle Paul taught, not just one heaven and one hell, as is widely taught today.

Many misinformed Christians teach that everyone in the history of the world who did not even hear of Jesus Christ before they died, will be sent by our loving, gracious, and fair Father in Heaven to suffer horribly forever in Hell!

Does that feel loving, gracious, and fair to you? So, how can it be true?

Come learn the details about the truly loving Plan of Happiness that our loving Father in Heaven put in place for the forever future of all of His dearly beloved children. There are true prophets and apostles of Jesus Christ on earth today who have taught that “No one will be kept in hell longer than is necessary to bring him to a fitness for something better” viewing hell as a place of teaching and discipline for eventual progression, not eternal torture.

Why do about 25,000 intelligent and prayerful seekers of truth join The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints every month from countries all over the world—in spite of the huge amount of false slander against our Church?

Check out the beautiful truths taught in our Church: ComeUntoChrist.org.

Come meet with us every Monday at 6 p.m. for relaxed potluck dinner, games, and an uplifting movie. If you want some extra friendship time with two ping pong tables, multiple chess, and Connect-4 games, etc., come at 5 p.m.

Where: At the home of Charlie and Amparo Hunt: 5373 N. Pioneer Dr. in Eloy (in Robson Ranch). Call if you have any questions: 805-709-1759.