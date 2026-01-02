New Christian Church Group Gatherings

Charles Hunt

All are welcome to new very friendly Christian Group weekly gatherings at Robson Ranch along with good food. You will love it! We will be sharing great principles that strengthen our relationships with God, self, family members, and others, because all real joy during our time on earth and for all eternity is in relationships.

There will be a tasty potluck dinner and sharing time every Monday at 5 p.m. at the home of Charlie and Amparo Hunt: 5373 N. Pioneer Dr., Eloy (in Robson Ranch).

What if everything that you knew about the Republicans was taught to you by the Democrats or vice versa? How accurate would it be?

What if everything you knew about The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints was taught to you by anti-Church of Jesus Christ of LDS groups?

Why was The Church of Jesus Christ persecuted more 2,000 years ago, than the Pharisees or Sadducees, or any other Bible (Old Testament) believing group? Why did the devil and his team fight so hard against the Church of Jesus Christ 2,000 years ago?

Why has our Christian Church been persecuted with more false slander and abuse than any other Christian Church—even though we believe whole heartedly in the Bible and devotedly accept and follow Jesus Chris-hearted, sincere, and intelligent seekers of truth, join the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints each month … in spite of the huge amount of false slander spread against us?

Why are there over 80,000 young Bible believing Christians full of love and faith in Jesus Christ as their Savior, serving 18- to 24-month full time missions for our Church all over the world without receiving any pay, and paying their own expenses?

In the two Bible verses below, Jesus Christ taught how we can know who His true disciples are:

John 13:34-35: “A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another; as I have loved you, that you also love one another. By this shall all men know that ye are My disciples, if ye have love one to another.”

Matthew 7:16-18: “Ye shall know them by their fruits … every good tree bringeth forth good fruit; but a corrupt tree bringeth forth evil fruit…”

Please check out our Church website at ComeUntoChrist.org to start learning the beautiful truths about the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Call if you have any questions: Charlie and Amparo Hunt, cell: 805-709-1759.