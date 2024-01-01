Needle Crafters Thank You!

Diana Oleson

Wow, another year has gone by. I want to thank all of you who have donated knitting supplies, yarn, doll blankets, and hats.

A special thank you to Jeannine Evans for all the hats that she has crocheted for Angela’s Closet. Jeannine has crocheted more than 100 hats that were donated to Angela’s Closet to be distributed to children who need warm clothing.

Needle Crafters are planning some new activities for the new year, so come and see what we are up to. Join us Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon at the Creative Arts Center studio IV.