Needle Crafters News

Diana Oleson

The Needle Crafters are preparing for the Spring Arts & Craft Show and Sale in March, and we are doing one-of-a-kind whimsical holiday items and spring accessories this year. Our profits will go to Angie’s Closet in Eloy to benefit children and parents in need of a helping hand. Angela is an amazing person who is also working with four homeless families in Eloy. The Needle Crafters have donated afghans, hats, and scarfs for her to hand out. We hope you plan on attending this event. It is going to be so much fun, and you can find great gifts for birthdays, hostess gifts, and so much more.

Do you knit, crochet, hand embroider, or do any hand-sewn work? Are you looking for some place to go where you can do your craft and have some fun doing it? The Needle Crafters is the place to be at the Creative Arts Center on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon. It’s cheaper than a psychiatrist!