National Mah Jongg League Has Fun, Gives Back

Mary Beth Fisher

November 15, 16, and 17, 2024, found 10 National Mah Jongg League (NMJL) players from Robson Ranch Arizona at the Mah Jongg Fever tournament in Scottsdale, Ariz. Time flew by so quickly meeting new players from all across the United States as well as hanging out and enjoying one another’s company.

The tournament consisted of 48 games, with prizes being paid to the winners based on their total points. Kim Hagood finished in the money, in seventh place in a field of 10.

Lorri Scott was a lucky door prize winner of a travel set valued at $210. Several other players won cash prizes for specific hands and small gifts for participating in the games. A great time was had by all with increased interest in future tournaments.

January 27 is Robson Ranch FUNDAY MONDAY—this is our annual community day of play. The $35 ticket provides a day of play, including snacks, lunch, and award prizes, based on a player’s total score for the day.

The day begins at 8:30 a.m., ends at 4 p.m., and has limited seating for the 16 games. There will be a charity raffle, so players are encouraged to bring cash for a good cause.

We are looking for both player and business sponsors—please contact Stephanie Marshall for more information.

On Dec. 9, 2024, a check for $1,050 was presented to the Alliance Cancer Center Patient Assistant Fund. The fund is there to support patients and their family who are going through their treatments and are short on their everyday needs.

The National Mah Jongg League generously donates back to the clubs the excess above printing the annual cards. Robson Ranch has ordered as a group for the last 14 years and over that period of time has increased their annual charity money, currently estimated to be more than $6,000 to our local charities.

Renewals must be completed by Jan. 27. The cost of the card will be $15 for large print and $14 for small print. An envelope with the player’s name and phone number along with their monies must be directed to the collector, Mary Beth Fisher.

On Dec. 1, NMJL games were moved to various locations at the Ranch House due to the renovation of the Sports Club. Please check the RR NMJL Facebook page for continued updates on the clubs, activities, and location for play.