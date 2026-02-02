Music with a Message

David Scott

Living at Robson Ranch brings me such joy. One of my favorite passions is singing and delivering special messages through the lyrics of a song. After experiencing difficulties in singing about four years ago, I sought help to see if I had damaged my vocal cords. I decided to get assistance from a vocal coach. I found Dr. Ben Hansen, Doctor of Musical Arts, in Tucson, Ariz. Dr. Hansen advised me there was nothing physically wrong with my vocal cords but that I was not singing correctly! This was a surprise to me and I began taking vocal lessons from Dr. Hansen. I still take one lesson every week in Tucson with Dr. Hansen. He has helped me to develop my bass voice so I can continue to offer people a wonderful experience—both musically and in their faith.

At Robson Ranch I have participated in several concert performances with the Robson Ranch Singers. I also have participated in musical events at Palm Creek. Recently, I have been challenging myself to sing several arias from Handel’s Messiah. The Messiah is a very well-known musical piece composed in 1741 by George Frideric Handel. The text of the piece was compiled from the King James Bible. It is a famous English Language oratorio that tells the story of Jesus Christ. Arias depict the consequence of the original sin, to man’s struggle with God, to Christ’s sacrifice on the cross and resurrection, and to the second coming of Messiah. An oratorio is a large-scale musical work with a sacred theme, and this piece has stood the passage of time and is still very popular today. The Messiah oratorio challenges my voice with its quick movement of notes and range of scales. Handel was a master of rhythms and selection of musical scores that stretch the symphonies and vocalists’ musical talent.

I invite you all to attend my solo performance where I will sing eight, mostly bass, arias from the Messiah. I hope that my passion for singing will provide you with a musical and faith experience. Come enjoy the beauty of the music of Messiah.

An Hour with Handel’s Messiah

A free concert

Soloist: David A. Scott

Feb. 28, 3 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, Trekell Rd., Casa Grande, Ariz.

Pianist and vocal coach: Ben Hansen, DMA

Arias from the Messiah:

For, Behold, Darkness Shall Cover the Earth—Isaiah 60:2-3

The People That Walk In Darkness—Isaiah 19:2

Why Do the Nations So Furiously Rage Together?—Psalm 2:1-2

He Was Despised—Isaiah 53:3

I Know That My Redeemer Liveth—Job 16: 25-26, I Corinthians 15:20

Thus Saith The Lord—Haggai 2:6-7 Malachi 3:1

Behold, I Tell You A Mystery—I Corinthians 15:51-52

The Trumpet Shall Sound—I Corinthians 15:51-52 (Guest Trumpet: Ismael Canizares)